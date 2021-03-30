City of Platteville designates spot for safe in-person transactions in public

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville has installed signage denoting a space as a designated “MeetUp Spot.”
The space is outside the Platteville Police Department, 165 N. Fourth St.
Such spots are designated locations at law enforcement offices “where buyers and sellers can meet in public under surveillance to complete in-person transactions,” according to SafeTradeSpots.com, a website database of such designated locations in the United States.
The signage at the Platteville spot also lists child exchanges related to joint custody agreements as one of the reasons to meet at the site.