PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council and Platteville School Board members have approved the sale of the OE Gray Community Learning Center, 155 W. Lewis St.
The city will acquire the building for $1.
The city has taken an interest in the property as it looks for a site for a new fire station.
Estimates presented to city leaders earlier this year determined that building the fire station at O.E. Gray would cost $11 million to $13 million.
The chief benefits of the site are the property’s size and location within the city limits.
The school district has marketed the property for several years without success.
The building currently is rented to multiple nonprofit organizations and is used by the city’s senior center. The city anticipates that rent payments of current tenants will cover maintenance expenses.