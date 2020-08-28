Dave Cummings finished wiping down a whiteboard with disinfectant at Prescott Elementary School this week, then turned to the last step in the cleaning process.
He donned his safety glasses and walked through the classroom with a handheld, disinfectant mister, spraying down the tops of desks and chairs to add one more layer of sanitization before students returned to school the next day.
“It’s like two minutes to a room, and you’re out,” said Cummings, a night custodian at Prescott. “It’s a nice way to do it and just another layer of disinfectant.”
Dubuque Community Schools custodial staff started out the new school year with a closer eye on cleaning practices in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That includes extra rounds of disinfectant and a closer attention to cleaning high-touch areas both while students are at school and after they leave for the day.
“I think it really made the custodial staff not just in our building, but district-wide, indispensable,” said Jeff Allen, head custodian at Prescott. “We’re doing our best to keep the students and staff as safe and healthy as we possibly can.”
The district’s custodial staff this fall perform all of their usual cleaning duties — such as cleaning restrooms, desktops and doorknobs and vacuuming — plus additional and more frequent disinfecting.
One of the last steps in the cleaning process now involves spraying surfaces with the district’s new disinfectant misters, which adds a consistent layer of the hospital-grade product on top of custodians’ other cleaning, said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds.
“It’s allowed us to raise the level of (sanitization) in our buildings with no more help,” Burkhart said.
In the afternoons and evenings, Cummings cleans up the downstairs classrooms at Prescott, going through each room to take out the trash, vacuum, mop and clean.
He spends about 20 minutes on each room. There are fewer students at school each day because of the district’s hybrid schedule, so that gives Cummings extra time to do a deeper cleaning. He uses that time to focus on areas children are more likely to touch.
“We’re trying to do a little more deep cleaning,” he said.
After a last round of misting classroom surfaces with a fine layer of disinfectant, custodians shut the door to the rooms, which remain closed until students return in the morning, Burkhart said.
“You’ve got two things working for you — disinfectant and time,” he said.
In addition to thoroughly cleaning rooms after students leave for the day, custodial staff also frequently clean surfaces during school hours.
Allen goes through the school three to four times a day to mist disinfectant onto railings, door handles and restroom stalls and other surfaces. He also works with teachers and paraprofessionals to help clean up after students eat lunch in their rooms.
Other staff help with additional cleaning during the day. Each classroom is equipped with a bottle of disinfectant, and staff also wipe down students’ spaces with food-grade sanitizer after breakfast and lunch, Prescott Principal Vicki Sullivan said.
“I’m really pleased,” she said. “We understand what can help to reduce transmission ... so that’s a shared responsibility among all of us.”
Burkhart said most of the district’s classrooms currently have their own bottles of disinfectant. Those that do not will have them soon.
The district is using funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to pay for COVID-19-related custodial costs, district spokesman Mike Cyze said. The district has spent about $108,000 on those expenses so far.
Cummings said he feels good about this year’s cleaning procedures.
“I feel safe, and I hope everybody else does, too,” he said.