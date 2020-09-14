News in your town

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours as positivity rate inches up

Challenger in Dubuque County supervisor's race calls for increased transparency

Biz Buzz: Halloween shop opens; new salon in southwest Wisconsin; chain restaurant adds drive-thru

Dubuque challenger says she represents 'new blood' in state senate campaign

Bond reduction denied for former Delaware County woman who killed husband; trial moved to Clayton County

Dubuque distributes $53,000 in grants to non-profits

Applicants sought to fill judicial vacancy in Jo Daviess County

Final stages of Platteville three-year strategic plan discussed by Platteville Council

24 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours from just 65 new tests

Carl and Marilyn Johnson devote 50 years to Galena historic preservation

1 injured in rollover in rural Galena

Low-income, minority students more likely to be learning online in Dubuque schools

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Dubuque a virtual success

42 new cases of COVID-19 in Grant County; 33 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

CORRECTED: Lantern Center hosts fundraiser with immigrant rights advocate speaker

At end of 3rd week of school, 24 COVID-19 cases in WD district, 5 in Dubuque systems

Dubuque firefighters' 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser goes virtual

School pandemic protocols provide a learning experience

Write the caption contest, Sept. 13

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Iowa releases heavily redacted COVID-19 document

Politics: Sage Rosenfels joins Biden's team

Vet business goes mobile: New clinic brings pet care to the comfort of one's home

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Local officials see increase in political sign theft preceding election

Billmyer donates boat to Veterans Freedom Center

Lantern Center hosts fundraiser with immigrant rights advocate speaker

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

47 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

3 downtown Dubuque housing projects receive grants

Jackson County added to presidential disaster declaration for derecho damage

Epworth to host citywide garage sales

Dubuque Community School Board to consider Senior design budget

2 injured when vehicle crashes into ditch in Dubuque

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Group steps up to purchase Edgewood grocery store

Police: 2 weeks after drive-by shooting, Dubuque man part of ambush, shooting

Local law enforcement reports