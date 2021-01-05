LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Zoning Board of Appeals members recently approved a zoning variance for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department’s new communications tower.
The proposed tower will be 350 feet tall, exceeding a height limit for its proximity to Lancaster Municipal Airport. The height limitation says structures 100 feet or less are permitted within the height limitation zone, which is from 1 to 3 miles from the airport boundary.
The Federal Aviation Administration has ruled the new tower would present no hazard to air navigation.
Concrete anchor points and the center pad for the tower were poured in November, along with the concrete pad for the tower building, generator and tank.
The H-frame and other electrical conduit also were installed.
The tower will be located in a field on the west side of U.S. 129, across from the Grant County Community Services Building and the new sheriff’s department and jail, south of Lancaster.
The tower installation work is not to exceed $1.2 million.
The cost was not included in the bonding for the new county government office building located near Orchard Manor Nursing Home at the intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 129.
Until the tower is installed and connected to the communications equipment in the Grant County Community Services Building, the communications center for the sheriff’s department remains in the former law enforcement building on the north side of Lancaster.