Dubuque County officials intend to purchase seven radio towers they now lease as part of a recent, total upgrade of the 911 system.
County supervisors voted, 2-1, this week to table initiating the purchase, but only until the county E-911 Service Board produces a plan to repay the county.
County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger explained that the purchase has been planned for several years.
“Originally, we’d planned to lease all the tower sites and not build our own,” he said. “Then, we found out that the lease price was going to be between $2,500 and $5,000 per month, so within seven years, you could have (paid the equivalent of their purchase price). Racom put up the towers and worked up an agreement where the county can buy the towers. That way (the 911 board) can pay (the county) back without interest.”
These towers are part of the full $10 million system upgrade approved in 2017 with the aim of improving communications and eliminating dead zones in rural areas.
The tower purchase comes with a smaller price tag than the $850,000 that the county budgeted for the current fiscal year. The towers will cost $685,000.
Berger said the 911 board — made up of the county and law enforcement and fire departments from all the county’s municipalities — cannot afford to pay that upfront. So, it would need to arrange a repayment schedule with the county itself.
That repayment plan was not ready this week when supervisors were asked to approve a letter to Racom stating their intention to purchase.
That made Supervisor Ann McDonough hesitant to act.
“When we give our notice, it starts a 60-day requirement that we have to be able to close,” she said. “But we don’t have the other agreements arranged or considered or drafted.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who represents the county on the 911 board, also wished to wait.
“In the interest of transparency, I think we need those in place,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham saw no need to wait since the letter was not a binding document.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy brought the matter to the supervisors.
Kennedy said bringing the full 911 board together to vote on a repayment plan was going to be difficult.
“Because of the large amount of people we need present when it comes to a vote, waiting for the board to sign that document is going to be a significant time commitment,” he said. “We are not sure we’re going to get that meeting set.”
The $850,000 budgeted for the purchase is in this fiscal year’s budget, which ends on June 30. If the purchase is not made by then, supervisors would have to amend the budget for fiscal year 2022 to include funds for it.