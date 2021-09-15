FARLEY, Iowa — Farley officials have begun to consider designating the city’s downtown area as a historic district.
The Farley City Council recently heard a proposal from Dubuque-based Heritage Works to designate a historic district in the city, which would open up historic tax credit funding possibilities for building rehabilitation projects.
“The heart of any city is its downtown, and it’s important that we preserve our older buildings as functional spaces for our downtown businesses to be successful, as well as make structures that are attractive for our community,” Farley Mayor Jeff Simon said.
He said discussions about a potential historic district are in very early stages, and officials will consider the proposal at strategic planning meetings later this month.
Duane Hagerty, CEO of Heritage Works, said Farley city officials reached out to him to discuss whether the former Loomis Hotel property at 111 First St. N, would be eligible for historic tax credits in a rehabilitation project.
The three-story building was built in 1897. Hagerty said Farley used to be the site of a railroad junction, and early travelers would stay at the 10-room hotel.
Over the years, some of the old hotel building has been used as commercial business space and a meeting place for organizations, he said. The building currently has apartments on the second floor.
After Heritage Works and city officials looked at the former Loomis Hotel, they consulted with the state historic preservation office, and officials there suggested that local leaders look into designating downtown Farley as a historic district.
To do that, the downtown area would have to apply to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Hagerty said. The application would involve research into the history of the community and what changes buildings have undergone over time.
“Being a contributing business in a historic district opens up your ability for state and federal tax credits,” he said.
Simon said there are fewer restrictions to comply with when applying for historic tax credit funding for an entire district rather than just one building. Which buildings would be included in the potential district is still being determined.
“The downtown, that’s what people see,” he said. “We want to preserve those buildings. They’re too often demolished because they’re neglected.”
Hagerty added that Dubuque has seen success over the years with projects funded by historic tax credits.
Having projects done on historic properties can attract more business in the area and interest in more projects, he said.
“Doing rehab on some of the older buildings might spur additional economic development in the community,” he said. “A lot of people who live in Farley travel to Dubuque for work. Wouldn’t it be great to have things for them to do in Farley?”