Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently approved a concurrent enrollment agreement with Northeast Iowa Community College, along with program agreements for health-occupations and auto and diesel academies.
Concurrent enrollment courses allow students to receive both high school and college credit for successful completion of the course.
The health occupations and auto and diesel academies begin Monday, Aug. 26, and will follow the NICC calendar year, with first-semester classes ending Wednesday, Dec. 18.