A meteorologist, a climatologist and almanac authors all have the same opinion about the coming winter season — fetch the snow shovels and turn up the furnace.
The National Weather Service recently issued its national winter outlook, with forecasters identifying two trends for the Dubuque area.
“The outlook calls for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation,” said David Cousins, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Quad Cities office. “In a normal winter in Dubuque, we are looking at average high temperatures in the upper 20s and average low temperatures of 14 degrees, so with this outlook, we would tend to have temperatures below that.”
Cousins said the December-to-February period typically features an average of 31.6 inches of snowfall in the Dubuque area, so expect slightly higher numbers this winter.
A meteorological occurrence with worldwide implications points forecasters toward those Dubuque-area projections. The weather service reports that the upcoming season will mark the third consecutive winter impacted by La Nina, an occasional, natural cooling of the equatorial Pacific.
“(La Nina) sets up a larger-scale weather pattern, with a stable high pressure setting up over the eastern Pacific, off the coast of the United States,” said Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan. “That impacts where the jet stream sets up (over North America).”
Glisan’s office is in the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship. He said colder sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific usually result in stronger La Nina conditions. The current La Nina is expected to be of the weak-to-moderate variety.
“Typically, when we have a weak-to-moderate La Nina, we see an above-average snowpack (in Iowa),” Glisan said.
A weak-to-moderate La Nina also suggests colder-than-average conditions, he said.
“That goes hand in hand with the snowfall projection,” Glisan said.
In its outlook, the weather service reports that records indicate only four times since 1900 that three straight winters have been influenced by La Nina conditions — the winters of 1908-11, 1915-18, 1973-76, and 1998-2001.
Two rival almanac periodicals echo the forecasters’ winter projections. Authors of the “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” founded in 1792, described the upcoming Midwestern winter as “shivery and snowy.”
“Most of the U.S. will be colder than normal this winter,” the publication predicted.
The “Farmers’ Almanac,” founded in 1818, agreed that a cold and snowy winter is coming to the Midwest and that it could arrive sooner than expected.
“The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s,” the publication’s authors wrote. “Snow lovers will be happy.”
The first snowfall of last winter season occurred on Nov. 12. The City of Dubuque’s average first day for an inch or more of snow is Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.