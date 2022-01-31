Sorry, an error occurred.
A free event next week will celebrate the life of a Dubuque native who was among the first Black aviators to fly for the U.S. military during World War II.
A Capt. Robert L. Martin birthday celebration will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9, at Dubuque Regional Airport, 10965 Aviation Drive, according to a social media post.
Martin was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Purple Heart after World War II.
A program featuring Gabrielle and Dominique Martin, two of Martin’s children, will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The movie “Timeless Voices–Interview with Robert Martin” will be shown continually during the event.
Complimentary cupcakes and refreshments will be available.
Facial coverings are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
