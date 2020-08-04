MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Smoke testing of the Mineral Point sanitary sewer system will begin this month and continue through November.
The goal is to locate defects in sanitary sewer mains and service laterals that allow rainfall runoff or groundwater to enter the sanitary sewer collection system, according to the city. Locating and correcting these defects helps conserve the available capacity of the wastewater collection system, lift stations and wastewater treatment facility.
Smoke testing is done by combining nontoxic liquid smoke with large volumes of air through an open sanitary sewer manhole. Smoke will appear around nearby manhole lids and from the ground, above defects in sanitary sewer mains and sewer laterals. Smoke also will appear where there are cross-connections to the storm sewer system.
If property owners have a bathroom, plumbing fixture or basement floor drain that is seldom used, they are advised to refill P-traps by running water into the fixtures on a routine basis to prevent sewer gas from entering the building.
Should smoke enter a home or business, contact a member of the smoke testing crew.
For more information, call City Administrator Erin Hirn at 608-987-0463; city Water/Sewer Superintendent Pat O’Flahrity at 608-987-3442; or Bart Nies, of Delta 3 Engineering, at 608-348-5355.