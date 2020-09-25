The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Zachary J. Thill, 18, of 2937 Elm St., was arrested at 7:14 a.m. Thursday on charges of domestic assault and third-degree burglary, as well as probation violations. Court documents state that he assaulted his stepfather, Robert Key, 38, at their residence.
- William F. Post, 33, of 545 Napier St., reported the theft of a game console and other items worth $1,410 and $835 worth of tools from a vehicle parked at his residence at about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
- Randy J. Post, 63, of 3625 Hillcrest Road, reported the theft of $900 worth of tools between Sept. 1 and 3:19 p.m. Tuesday from a vehicle parked at his residence.