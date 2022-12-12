A colorful snake at a Dubuque museum is docile enough to serve as a common household pet.
“They are very chill, as I like to say,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The museum has three red corn snakes in its collection — one on display and two serving as “ambassador” animals used for educational programs.
The display snake lives in a small tank in the Woodward Discovery Center, not far from the museum’s Main Channel aquarium.
“They are very inquisitive and docile,” Rendleman said. “They’re very agreeable to human beings. That is why they are an animal people might want to keep at home as a pet.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a friendly, colorful snake that is equally known as a household pet and a pest-control expert in the wild.
The museum’s corn snakes have orange backs featuring a pattern of red blotches. The snakes’ bellies are white with alternating black marks.
Rendleman said the snake’s name refers to its color pattern, as well as its local habitat.
“They can be found in or near cornfields,” she said.
The museum’s displayed corn snake is about 5 feet long. Corn snakes are constrictor snakes.
“They typically are going to bite (their prey) and coil around it,” Rendleman said. “Once they get their prey subdued, they will start to wrap around it and squeeze.”
Rendleman said this hunting style is typical in the wild when the snakes’ prey is moving.
Corn snakes have a favored meal in the wild.
“Rodents are usually their typical prey item, and they perform a lot of pest control with their predation of rodents,” Rendleman said.
Museum staff feed the corn snakes rodents, usually adult-sized mice that are already dead. The snakes occasionally get to eat chicken, too.
“We typically feed our snakes once a week,” Rendleman said.
The snakes can live up to 25 years in captivity.
“In the wild, it is going to be less because of natural predators and human impact,” Rendleman said. “They do get mistaken for (venomous) copperheads, so in the wild, they can be killed.”
Visitors might have to look closely to find the museum’s displayed corn snake.
“They can be secretive during the daytime hours,” Rendleman said. “They like to hide and burrow throughout the substrate (of the tank). He will find ways to hide. They are a species that can bury itself very well.”
Corn snakes also love to climb, though, so museum staff keep a branch in the enclosure and have a special prop for the snakes serving as ambassador animals.
“We had a pegboard made, and sometimes for our educational programs, we will use that to illustrate that they are climbers,” Rendleman said. “That is fun to watch.”
