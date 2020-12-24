News in your town

Dubuque adopts policy to move toward integration of electric vehicles

Felon who sold drugs, guns in Dubuque sentenced to federal prison

Throwback Thursday: Dubuque takes major step toward riverfront renewal in 2000

Natural gas project at Dubuque landfill barely delayed by pandemic

Local college officials pleased with COVID-19 mitigation strategies, ready for spring semester

Dubuque bank donates $23,000 to feeding hungry in community

4 men arrested on child sex crime charges in Galena in undercover operation

Delaware County supervisors issue statement on opposition to mask mandate

53 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque in 24 hours; 1 new death in Crawford County

'Your worst nightmare': Apartment fire in Cuba City displaces 8 families

Local lawmakers: Hog confinement matrix unlikely to change

UPDATED: 'Your worst nightmare:' Apartment fire in Cuba City displaces 8 families

Felon who sold drugs, guns in Dubuque sentenced to federal prison

Prairie du Chien project lands $250,000 grant

Delaware County supervisors issue statement on opposition to mask mandate

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

49 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours