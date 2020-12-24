Honors list: Black Hawk College Telegraph Herald Dec 24, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Black Hawk College, Quad Cities CampusMoline, Ill. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Fall 2020:East Dubuque, Ill. — Kyle Long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Felon who sold drugs, guns in Dubuque sentenced to federal prison Dubuque adopts policy to move toward integration of electric vehicles Darlington police land state grant for COVID-19 protective equipment Dubuque bank donates $23,000 to feeding hungry in community Prairie du Chien project lands $250,000 grant Local law enforcement reports Local college officials pleased with COVID-19 mitigation strategies, ready for spring semester Natural gas project at Dubuque landfill barely delayed by pandemic Throwback Thursday: Dubuque takes major step toward riverfront renewal in 2000 Local lawmakers: Hog confinement matrix unlikely to change 'Your worst nightmare': Apartment fire in Cuba City displaces 8 families 53 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque in 24 hours; 1 new death in Crawford County Delaware County supervisors issue statement on opposition to mask mandate 4 men arrested on child sex crime charges in Galena in undercover operation Honors list: Black Hawk College UPDATED: 'Your worst nightmare:' Apartment fire in Cuba City displaces 8 families Felon who sold drugs, guns in Dubuque sentenced to federal prison Prairie du Chien project lands $250,000 grant Delaware County supervisors issue statement on opposition to mask mandate Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday) 49 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours Dubuque bank donates $23,000 to feeding hungry in community Darlington police land state grant for COVID-19 protective equipment Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday) Songs ring out: Dubuque students sing together -- outside -- prior to Christmas break Police: Driver injured running red light, causing crash in Dubuque City attorney recommends that Manchester repeal political sign ordinance $5,000 donated to Dubuque Rescue Mission Police: Man arrested after stealing truck from Dubuque dealership Graduates: Iowa State West Delaware school board elects president, VP Grant County supervisors reappoint highway commissioner, start search for successor Group not holding free breakfast this Saturday Local law enforcement reports Commercial flights returning to Dubuque airport in January NICC president to step down in 2022 UW-P to increase in-person classes, require COVID-19 testing in spring semester Driver injured when vehicle hits pole after swerving to avoid deer in Dubuque County Man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for drugs, weapons in Dubuque 8 more COVID-19-related deaths in local Iowa counties; vaccines arrive in some rural health care facilities Construction company's donation provides vital boost to Habitat for Humanity build in Dubuque Dubuque County health officials discuss next groups for COVID-19 vaccines Some bars wary of liquor-license switch in East Dubuque NICC president to step down in 2022 Man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for drugs, weapons in Dubuque UW-P shares new COVID-19 testing requirements for students, staff Driver injured when vehicle hits pole after swerving to avoid deer in Dubuque County 8 new COVID-19-related deaths in 5-county area in Iowa; 27 new cases in Dubuque County Commercial flights returning to Dubuque airport in January