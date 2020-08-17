News in your town

CORRECTED: Dubuque council OKs earlier closing time at Vets, change to Jule fare rates

PDC police seek help locating man accused of prostitution charges; warrant also issued in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

No injuries in semi fire that closed portion of highway in Grant County

13 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 6 more in Delaware County

Golden Knights parachute team set for series of jumps in Dubuque area

Grants available for minority-owned Dubuque businesses impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 prompts cancellation of Baby Shark Live! in Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)