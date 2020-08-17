One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque.
Jakyra J. Bryant, 21, of Dubuque, was take by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday on Pennsylvania Avenue near Earl Street. Police said Susan M. Hass, 68, of Dubuque, was eastbound on Pennsylvania when she slowed to turn into a private driveway and was rear-ended by Bryant’s vehicle.
Bryant was cited with failure to maintain control.