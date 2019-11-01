Fall Into Art
Today, various locations in downtown Dubuque
5 p.m. This free art tour around downtown Dubuque is organized by Dubuque Main Street. A combination of gallery owners, curators, educators, students, and working artists will welcome you into their spaces to share their paintings, pottery, photography, mixed media art, installation art, design graphics and more. Locations will include Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Clarke University, Dubuque Area Arts Collective, Outside the Lines Art Gallery and more. For a full list of locations and more information, visit DowntownDubuque.org.
Music @ Your Library
Today, Aigler Auditorium, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
6 p.m. This event will feature award-winning husband-and-wife duo Gaines & Wagoner. This event is free and open to the public, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments will be provided. Those 21 years of age and older are welcome to bring their own wine or beer. For more information, visit dubuque.lib.ia.us.
National Farm Toy Show
Today through Sunday, Beckman Catholic High School, the National Farm Toy Museum and Commercial Club Park, Dyersville, Iowa
5 to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The popular Farm Toy show will be held for the 42nd year. Highlights include a collectors dinner, tractor pulls and the auction at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Beckman auditorium. The show typically draws about 6,000 people each year. General admission is $10. For more information, visit ToyFarmer.com.
Music for Hope
Saturday, The Driftless, 186 E. 10th St.
5 to 11 p.m. This benefit for the Avery Foundation has a little bit of something for everyone. Musical guests are Fever River String Band, Cosmobilly Band, Boom Street Drifters, Prairie Creek Station, Megan Gloss and The New Feral Cats. Styles range from bluegrass to blues to jazz to R&B. Cash bar. Food included. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit facebook.com/AveryFndtn.
Heartland Rails Model Railroad Club Model Train Show
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Heartland Rails Model Railroad Club will host its annual show and swap meet at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. This event is open to the public. Adult admission is $4 and children are $1 with an adult. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.