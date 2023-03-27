Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Charges against a Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing a teen have been dismissed.
Brandon J. Brenke, 21, was previously charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with third-degree sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Brenke was set to start his trial on the charges on Tuesday, March 28. However, Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Sims filed a motion on Friday to dismiss the charges.
"Insufficient evidence exists to prove this offense beyond a reasonable doubt," the motion states.
Court documents state that Brenke was accused of sexually abusing a teen he knew in 2021 in Dubuque.
