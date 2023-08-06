Greg Sovinski used a spatula to scrape off the top of a metal griddle inside Happi Hibachi food truck on a recent morning, then squirted a dash of vegetable oil onto the grill’s hot surface and threw a handful of shrimp onto the sizzling oil.
“A little garlic, a little butter, and there we go,” he said, as he added spices and flipped the spatula with a flourish, catching it neatly.
Outside the truck, owner Lindsey Wallace welcomed customers who had come to visit the truck at its regular location in the PetSmart parking lot on John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque.
Wallace owns both Happi Hibachi and downtown restaurant Pete’s Thai Kitchen. Both businesses are celebrating their fifth anniversary this year.
“It’s been a journey, but it’s a good journey, and I’m grateful for all my employees and customers,” said Wallace.
Wallace, originally from Manitowoc, Wis., moved to Dubuque about nine years ago. She worked at Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar before taking the leap and opening her businesses in 2018.
“It was really scary at the time, because we were one of the first (food trucks) here locally,” Wallace said. “Then, people really jumped on the food truck idea, and now there are a bunch of them in Dubuque.”
She credited Kathy Conway and Teri Link, who previously operated Beauty & the Beef food truck and now own restaurants Knockout Melts and Rock Salad in Dubuque, with helping her get her truck off the ground.
Hibachi, which literally means “fire bowl” in Japanese, refers to a traditional Japanese pot into which charcoal and ash are placed in order to heat a room. Over the years, the uses for hibachi have expanded to include boiling water and cooking food.
However, in North America, the term “hibachi” often refers generally to a small charcoal grill with a metal grate, actually called a “shichirin” in Japanese, or a flat iron griddle called a “teppan,” such as the one at which Sovinski was cooking.
Happi Hibachi offers a variety of Japanese-style foods, beginning with appetizers like spring rolls, vegetable pot stickers and house-made crab rangoons.
“The crab rangoons are served with red sauce, which is sweet and sour,” said employee Josh Mercado. “We also have our special Awesome Sauce.”
For those with a sweet tooth, the truck also sells funnel cake fries.
Entrées, served with fried rice and sautéed vegetables, include chicken, shrimp or steak.
Customers also can purchase just rice and vegetables, as well as combo options featuring multiple meats.
One of the most popular entrées, according to employee Josh Mercado, is the Sumo, which includes all three meats: shrimp, chicken and steak.
That was the item of choice for regular customer Paul Peska, who dropped by the truck recently.
“Sumo is the way to go, right?” said Wallace, while Sovinski and Mercado prepared Peska’s order.
“It’s the only way,” Peska responded, chuckling.
Peska hails from Clinton, Iowa, but works near Dyersville.
“Whenever I make a trip up here, I purposefully come this way to eat (at Happi Hibachi),” he said. “I just love the way it tastes, and the service is great. I can’t complain.”
Wallace said the truck has plenty of regular visitors.
“A lot of loyal customers come back at least once a week, so it’s really nice to see those familiar faces all the time, “she said.
Among them is Shirley Koppes, of Dubuque, who also visited Happi Hibachi recently to purchase her usual: shrimp with vegetables. She planned to bring the meal along when she and her sister visited their mother for lunch that day.
“I think the food is delicious,” she said. “It’s kind of a cool atmosphere, too. My husband and I have been wanting to bring some lawn chairs to the parking lot and start tailgating here for lunch.”
The truck is available for private parties, catering, company events and festivals, and Wallace said it regularly participates in community events like the monthly Food Truck Friday gathering in Washington Square.
The truck typically stays within a 20- to 25-mile radius of Dubuque, sometimes setting up shop in places like Dyersville, Bellevue or Galena, Ill.
“We’re getting a new truck this fall, and then we’ll be able to go farther,” Wallace said, noting that the current vehicle is more than 25 years old.
She hopes to one day establish a brick-and-mortar location while still operating the food truck.
“I love being somewhere different every day,” Wallace said. “There’s kind of a thrill to it.”
For Sovinski, the people are the best part of the business.
“You get to chit-chat and hear about people’s day, what they’re up to, and it’s cool,” he said. “I think that’s part of the reason people like food trucks. You get that human interaction.”