CASSVILLE, Wis. — The demolition of a retired biomass power plant in Cassville will begin Wednesday — a first step toward future development of the site.
Company officials have announced that the E.J. Stoneman Generating Station — owned by DTE Energy Power & Industrial — will be razed by the end of the year.
Market factors and the plant’s age were the primary factors underlying the decision, said DTE Energy spokesperson Eric Younan.
“The plant just was past its time,” he said. “There was just a lot of competition in terms of the cost for electricity. Natural gas, for example, was cheaper.”
The E.J. Stoneman Generating Station was constructed in 1950 as a coal-fired plant. After DTE Energy purchased the plant in 2008, the company converted it to a 40-megawatt biomass operation two years later.
The power plant, which was retired in in 2015, is the second in Cassville to be deconstructed. The former Nelson Dewey Generating Station, a coal-fired operation owned by Alliant Energy, was demolished in December 2017 after two years of inactivity.
DTE Energy intends to dismantle the on-site equipment and buildings and restore the site to accommodate new development. North American Dismantling Corp. will oversee the work.
Cassville Village President Keevin Williams said village officials anticipated both demolitions following the plants’ closures.
Like the Nelson Dewey property, the 8.5-acre E.J. Stoneman site includes a docking facility on the Mississippi River and railroad access, offering potential use for cargo shipping.
The demolition will not impact special utility aid payments the village receives on the property.
Those payments began a five-year phase-out in 2017. After that period ends, the village will only receive tax payments based on the property’s assessed value, Williams said.
DTE Energy has no firm plans for the property but continues to evaluate “future opportunities, including sale,” a company press release stated.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of the Grant County Economic Development Corp., called the announcement “exciting,” as it means he soon can begin an aggressive marketing campaign.
“We have been hoping for this for some time,” he said.
Brisbois said additional details about the property will be needed because some sections might not be developable.
For example, the state does not permit construction atop fly ash pits, where the fine particles of burned fuel were stored. Construction also is restricted on areas where coal was stockpiled.
“Once we have that information in hand, we can start marketing it,” Brisbois said.
Meanwhile, he expects Alliant Energy to sell the Nelson Dewey property by the end of the year.
“They have received offers to purchase,” Brisbois said, declining to disclose additional details.
A representative from Alliant Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.