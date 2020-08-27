NEW VIENNA, Iowa – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer was injured when the vehicle rolled into a ditch Tuesday near New Vienna.
Noah T. Amos, 40, of Fargo, N.D., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department report obtained today.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of 32000 Petersburg Road west of New Vienna. Authorities said Amos was westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled into the east ditch. The truck and trailer sustained about $110,000 worth of damage.
Amos was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.