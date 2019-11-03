Bob Gerhard doesn’t waste time with elevators.
Stairs are just fine for the 92-year-old Bellevue, Iowa, resident and World War II veteran. After all, a one mile walk is part of his everyday routine.
Decades of healthy living get much of the credit for the continued spring in Gerhard’s step. But the doctors at Medical Associates — and a new-to-the-area heart valve replacement procedure — also deserve some accolades.
“I’m a new person since then,” he said. “Believe me.”
Gerhard in July became one of the first tri-state residents to receive a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, commonly known as a TAVR. The device is installed via a minimally invasive procedure, eliminating the need for an open-heart surgery.
The team of surgeons and cardiologists at Medical Associates have installed 14 of the devices to date. And each has been a success.
“That’s the beauty of this procedure,” said Dr. Rami Eltibi, an interventional cardiologist with Medical Associates. “The recovery is very quick if you compare it to regular surgery.”
HISTORY
A TAVR typically is inserted into the patient via the femoral artery. The device snakes its way through a patient’s bloodstream until it reaches the aortic valve.
The device then expands, restoring healthy blood flow through narrowed, dangerous valves.
It’s not a new procedure, according to Eltibi. Doctors have installed TAVRs for several years.
However, the devices were designed for and, at first, exclusively used for prohibited or high-risk patients who likely wouldn’t survive open-heart surgery. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gradually reduced standards for when the procedure can be performed.
As of June, the FDA cleared TAVR use for all eligible patients, regardless of risk level.
“Right away we said, ‘We’re going to provide this service to our community,’” Eltibi said.
Dr. R.S. Ramabadran, also a Medical Associates cardiologist, said TAVR is the new standard for this particular type of valve replacement.
“Right now, we have to find a reason to do it the traditional way,” he said.
PROCEDURE
Gerhard was wintering in Texas last year when he began experiencing indigestion. When he returned to Bellevue, he visited his doctor, who prescribed medication for acid reflux.
“I got along fine with that (at first),” Gerhard said. “About two weeks later I was getting this pressure. I went back to see (the doctor). That’s when I got the stent put in.”
Later, he found out that he needed an arterial valve replaced, something that — until recently — would require a major surgical undertaking.
“In the old days, they used to have to open the chest (surgically) and they had to take the old valve out,” Eltibi said. “This requires a big open-heart surgery.”
That kind of procedure requires extensive recovery time. Three to six months is standard, according to Eltibi.
Not so with the TAVR, he said.
“We do it, for example, today, and in a couple of days, they are walking to their homes and going to the farmers market,” Eltibi said.
However, Eltibi did note that not everyone is eligible for the procedure. For example, certain people might have anatomical structures that won’t allow the TAVR to travel through the bloodstream safely.
A NEW LEASE ON LIFE
Gerhard recalled a daunting scene as he went in for his procedure in July. He counted 28 people in the room — nurses, surgeons, cardiologists and more — all of them on standby in case something went wrong.
“They were all ready for any complication,” Gerhard said.
Fortunately, everything went swimmingly.
“I walked that day,” Gerhard said. “I walked all around the place that afternoon.”
Eltibi estimates that his team will have installed at least 20 TAVRs by the end of 2019. Medical Associates, through MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, is the only center in the region to offer the procedure, he said.
“For Dubuque, this is brand new,” Eltibi said.
Gerhard might have been eligible for an old-fashioned open-heart surgery. But at his age, surviving the operation would be far from the only mountain he would have had to climb.
“I might have survived it, but I wouldn’t be the person I am right now,” Gerhard said. “I wouldn’t be driving, walking. I just did 35 minutes on a (stationary) cycle.
“It’s going to save a lot of people’s lives.”