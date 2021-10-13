BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Belle-vue man recently was sentenced to federal prison for using a federal loan intended for a cattle purchase on alcohol, gambling and other personal items.
Briar R. Detwiler, 26, of Bellevue, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
He also must pay $52,684.38 in restitution to U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.
The FSA granted Detwiler a $50,000 loan to buy 50 beef calves in December 2017, according to a press release.
“Detwiler then requested a disbursement of $9,000 of the funds, falsely stating that the money was for the purchase of cattle,” the release states. “Detwiler immediately spent the $9,000 on construction materials for his personal residence. Detwiler then asked for the remaining $41,000 of loan funds. Of these funds, Detwiler spent $32,230.08 on 35 head of cattle. Detwiler spent the remaining funds on gambling, bars and food. In October and November 2018, Detwiler sold 22 head of the cattle for $33,976.41. As Detwiler later admitted, instead making any repayment towards the loan, Detwiler spent all of the proceeds he received from the cattle sales in a casino and in bars.”