Dubuque Community Schools leaders are exploring ways to give students more opportunities to earn college credit while in high school.
Superintendent Stan Rhein- gans told school board members this week that officials are considering offering concurrent enrollment classes in partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College in core high school subject areas.
“That enhances or works with our (Advanced Placement) courses so students can have both of those opportunities,” Rheingans said.
The effort was one of several discussed during a strategic planning session of the Dubuque Community School Board. District leaders discussed progress made on initiatives they’re working toward this school year.
Dubuque students who want to earn college credit while still in high school have a few options from which to choose.
They can take AP courses and associated exams; take Post-Secondary Enrollment Options courses on area college campuses; or take concurrent enrollment courses at their school offered in partnership with NICC.
Rheingans noted that Post-Secondary Enrollment Options courses can be hard for some students to take because they have to give up two class periods. While the district has made efforts to encourage students to take AP classes, not all colleges accept those credits and some only take them as elective credits, he said.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said concurrent enrollment classes currently being offered in Dubuque schools are career- and technical education- focused.
District leaders would like to see if they can expand their concurrent enrollment offerings to include core subject areas. Officials are attempting to determine how many teachers would be able to offer such a class, for which students would receive NICC course credits that would transfer to Iowa’s regent universities.
“We’re kind of looking at trying to re-imagine senior year,” Burns said.
District leaders also have been looking into ways they can increase the number of students taking the ACT college-entrance exam, with a focus on reaching under-represented groups.
One idea is potentially hosting a testing site so students could take the ACT during a school day, Rheingans said. He noted that could impact the district’s average ACT scores, but it would allow more students to take the test and have the opportunity to think about post-high school plans.
“How do we bring those kids forward, make it available to them?” Rheingans asked.
Officials also updated school board members on their plans to roll out a panic button app staff can use to alert co-workers and 911 dispatchers of emergency situations. That is expected to be deployed districtwide by the end of the calendar year.