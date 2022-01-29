A group opposing a large feed lot in Clayton County has formally accused Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, of using his position to ease the operation’s path through and around state government regulations.
The Committee to Protect Bloody Run Creek filed an ethics complaint against Zumbach this week claiming the senator greased the government wheels for the Supreme Beef animal feeding operation in Monona, which is co-owned by his son-in-law.
“We are concerned that Senator Zumbach has improperly used his position as a state senator to influence decisions by a regulatory agency that is supposed to base their decisions on the facts, the law and the regulations,” read the introduction to the complaint.
The group, according to the complaint, is comprised of Elkader resident Larry Stone and three individuals from outside the area of Bloody Run Creek — Ames, Marion and Des Moines.
Zumbach denied any wrongdoing in a text message to the Telegraph Herald.
“It saddens me that an organization like this feels it’s OK to personally attack legislators,” he said. “I have no financial interest in this facility. I have no ability to influence the DNR.”
The group acknowledges that Zumbach would not personally benefit financially from his actions. But they insist his participation in work by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission to consider permitting his son-in-law’s operation showed a conflict of interest at least.
The complaint goes into lengthy detail about its claims, including extensive collection of public records — including emails and noted times of meetings over the past few years. It claims first that Zumbach influenced the DNR’s decision to permit an earthen manure storage basin as an industrial wastewater treatment lagoon, a practice typically not allowed in karst terrain. It also said Zumbach influenced the process by which the animal feeding operation received a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System stormwater permit.
Zumbach chairs the Senate Natural Resources Committee and serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee, so would regularly interact with the DNR and other agencies on any number of occasions through his work.
The complaint will receive a hearing by the Senate Ethics Committee in coming weeks.
That committee is chaired by Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, whose district abuts Zumbach’s and who regularly speaks, works and campaigns with Zumbach. But, Koelker said none of that would impact her handling of the complaint.
“You put all of that aside and look at the process in front of you,” she said. “Senator Zumbach or his legal counsel will present something that we will take into consideration along with the complaint.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the ranking Democrat on the ethics committee. She declined to comment on the matter, as the committee’s work considering the complaint is ongoing, but said she would give it a fair and unbiased hearing.