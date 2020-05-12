LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved a proclamation that will allow the county board chairman to sign a contract with the RACOM Corp., of Dubuque.
RACOM is to begin work on a phased implementation of a countywide P25 digital simulcast system for the county sheriff’s department.
The proclamation calls for RACOM to provide a 350-foot guyed tower, equipment and services in order for sheriff’s department to abandon the self-support tower located at the former law enforcement center on the north side of Lancaster.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said preliminary work is underway to finalize the location for the new tower, near the Grant County Community Services Building.
In March, county supervisors approved borrowing up to $1.2 million for the new tower.