An earnings report released this morning unveiled positive news for John Deere Dubuque Works, but it also signaled trouble for the company's agricultural operations.
Deere & Co.'s construction and forestry division, which includes the Dubuque plant, recorded $378 million in operating profit during the year's third quarter, which ended July 29. That is 35% higher than the same three-month stretch last year.
Through the fiscal year's first nine months, the division's operating profit of $954 million is up 66% over the same nine months in the prior year.
Net sales in construction and forestry were just over $3 billion for the quarter, up 1% over the prior year's third quarter. Division sales are up 11% through the first nine months.
Deere's agriculture and turf operations did not fare as well.
Net sales in that division declined 6% in the third quarter to $5.9 billion. Operating profit was $612 million in the quarter, down 24% compared to the same quarter last year.
Within its earnings release, Deere officials attributed these sluggish results to "a high degree of uncertainty that continues to overshadow the agricultural sector." Export-market access and overall crop conditions are two of the areas of concern noted in the release.
This story will be updated later today.