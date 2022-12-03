Dubuque-area residents with an earache or upper respiratory infection now can receive treatment simply by filling out a questionnaire.
UnityPoint Clinic recently launched across Iowa a new virtual care option called SmartExam, through which providers use patient answers in a screening tool to develop treatment plans for low-acuity illnesses.
“Obviously, if you’re quite sick, we want you to reach out to your primary care provider, but if you feel like this is a more-straightforward, low-acuity thing, I think it would be something you could easily try,” said Evan Diehl, vice president and medical director for UnityPoint Clinic in the Dubuque and Cedar Rapids regions.
SmartExam is among the latest ways that health care providers serving the area have developed their virtual care offerings.
Area providers said virtual offerings provide another tool to care for patients but do not take the place of in-person care, which remains key to their services.
“There was a question: Is telehealth going to be a replacement for in-person care?” said Janell Pittman, chief marketing and digital strategy officer for the MercyOne system. “I think what we’ve learned is, the answer to that is probably not unless you’re talking about something that is super low-acuity. More likely, it’s ‘and,’ so that there would be a combination of in-person and telehealth visits.”
Virtual offerings
Through UnityPoint’s SmartExam, patients age 18 and older pay a $30 fee and answer questions about their symptoms in an online screening tool. A provider reviews those responses, develops a treatment plan and sends any prescriptions needed to the patient’s pharmacy, a press release states.
Providers have a list of more than 130 common low-acuity diagnoses on which they can provide feedback. If anything concerning comes up, patients are directed to their primary doctor, urgent care or an emergency room, Diehl said.
UnityPoint Clinic officials offered SmartExam in central Iowa before rolling it out to the rest of the state this fall. In that initial run, the most common conditions treated were bladder infections, rashes, upper respiratory infections, earaches and pink eye.
“In the last year in Des Moines, I’ve been told that 98% of the patients said they liked their experience, and many of them said they plan to use that service again,” Diehl said.
UnityPoint Health also offers Virtual Urgent Care, through which patients can meet with a provider via video chat. Officials also have used virtual offerings in rural areas, with specialists who might not otherwise be available there providing support to smaller communities’ hospitals and clinics.
“That’s really been about using our resources and trying to help deliver care to a broad group of people,” Diehl said.
Other area health care providers also use virtual offerings.
At MercyOne, providers across Iowa offer telehealth visits that can be used to treat illnesses or to help manage chronic conditions.
MercyOne also recently started offering teleneurology so that if a patient comes to a hospital with a stroke and a neurologist isn’t available, officials can bring one in virtually.
“We don’t have to worry about having someone on site here in Iowa, which can be difficult to recruit, because we’re able to tap into neurologists from across the country,” Pittman said.
Officials with the Dubuque-based Medical Associates Clinic said in a statement that many providers offer virtual visits and that they can supplement local providers with others via telehealth “as demand for certain types of care grow.”
Platteville, Wis.-based Southwest Health this summer began offering a program through which patients in the emergency department with a mental health need can connect virtually with a psychiatrist who can help put patients on a safety plan or coordinate transferring them to the appropriate facility.
“When we really need them, it’s been extremely helpful,” said Shannon Millin, chief clinical officer at Southwest Health.
Growing trend
Officials for both UnityPoint Health and MercyOne noted that patient interest in accessing virtual care options has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in it,” Pittman said. “Thankfully, MercyOne had telehealth available before COVID, so we were able to quickly expand that option for people, and during COVID, people realized how easy it was, how convenient. Some people now even prefer telehealth visits.”
She noted that while telehealth visits are down from their peak, MercyOne still has about five times the number of those visits statewide than it did before COVID-19.
Diehl said virtual care options don’t take the place of in-person visits, which still are the primary way that UnityPoint delivers care, but that they can be beneficial to patients and providers.
“I really don’t believe, as a physician, that we’ll ever get away from the benefits you have of seeing a patient,” he said. “... I think that will always be the main part of our medical care, but with all the factors of the geographic challenges, the shortage of physicians and health care providers in general, we have more patients that need to be seen than providers, so we have some of these ways to more efficiently care for our communities.”
Millin noted that while Southwest Health patients who were older or immunocompromised turned more to telehealth visits earlier in the pandemic, most now feel comfortable meeting with providers in person again, so the need for that option has decreased.
However, virtual care options remain a regular topic of conversation as Southwest Health officials look to the future.
“I definitely think it’s something we’re going to have to consider to stay competitive for those acute conditions that are quick visits,” Millin said.
