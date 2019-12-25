SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Salsa Night, with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer, of Adam’s Dance Connection, from 6 to 7, then dance into the evening. Bring a partner or come solo. Details: adamsdanceconnection.com.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join every Thursday night for $1 burgers. Toppings are 50 cents each.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Thursday
Cocoa Slime, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. Grades 1-5, with a parent.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Ages sixth grade and up, including adults.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. Grades 1-5, with a parent.
Cocoa Slime, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. Grades 1-5, with a parent.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Ages sixth grade and up, including adults.