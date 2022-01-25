Dubuque’s public pools may fully reopen this summer, but city officials first must wade through an ongoing lifeguard shortage.
Staff with the city’s Leisure Services Department intend to operate Flora Park Swimming Pool and Sutton Swimming Pool at their regular hours this year, after being forced to limit hours at the two pools last summer due to staffing shortages.
However, whether the pools reopen fully or maintain limited hours depends entirely on whether the city can hire enough summer staff amid an ongoing worker shortage.
“How we open the pools will be determined based on the number of staff we are able to hire,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city. “If we are unable to reach full staffing, we will need to go with an alternate schedule.”
Dubuque pools were closed for the entirety of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pools reopened in 2021, but city staff only were able to keep one pool fully open at a time on an alternating schedule due to staffing shortages.
Leisure Services Program Supervisor Janna Beau said city staff want to ensure that Flora and Sutton remain open for the entirety of the summer, but the city must bolster its pool staff to about 80 employees in order for that to happen. Last summer, city officials were able to hire about 40 pool staff.
“It takes about 20 staff per day at each pool to keep them open,” Beau said. “Then you have the different shifts and working hours that you need to accommodate.”
The city faced significant difficulties in hiring pool staff last year, a problem Leisure Services never faced prior to the pandemic, Beau said. Much of the shortage stemmed from a lack of returning lifeguards, many of whom acquired different summer jobs in 2020 when the pools were closed for the summer.
This year, however, the city is launching an initiative to attract new and returning lifeguards. Along with accepting applications and conducting interviews earlier, city officials also are offering to pay for lifeguards’ certification course, which typically costs about $200.
“We have some staff who worked for us but aren’t certified anymore, and that is expensive and time consuming,” Beau said. “This year, we are paying for those classes to be done.”
Wages for lifeguards remain at last summer’s level of $12.50 per hour.
So far, Beau said, the city has received 15 applications for summer pool positions and several veteran pool staff are returning.
Morgan Roth, 21, has worked at Dubuque’s pools for four years and is returning this summer as a manager. She said many of her former pool colleagues sought other employment opportunities during the pandemic, but she also believes lifeguarding remains an attractive summer job for students.
“For students, it is good because it is not something you need to work year-round,” Roth said. “It’s a good source of income for the short run that we have.”
Beau said she hopes to have all of the necessary pool staff hired by the beginning of March to give Leisure Services time to plan pool programming and swim lessons with the staff available.
If the city can’t hire enough pool workers, Leisure Services staff will develop plans for modified pool hours depending on how many lifeguards they have, Kroger said.
“Last year, we had about 50% staff and we were able to make it work by opening the pools in an alternating schedule,” Kroger said. “You have to have a good complement of staff to rotate in and out, so we’ll make sure we come up with some sort of plan for the pools.”
Kroger said the status of COVID-19 in Dubuque over the summer likely will have minimal impact on pool operating hours. He did note that it may impact pool capacity, though that is unlikely.
“I don’t see us having a capacity issue,” Kroger said. “Things could change, but the plan is, we are going to operate fully based on what we know now.”
Beau said she is confident the extra hiring efforts and offer to pay for lifeguard certification will boost the number of pool staff hired by the city this year.
“It’s a fun and rewarding job,” Beau said. “We know that kids like doing it. We are just trying to remove some of those barriers that stop them from applying.”