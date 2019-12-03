GALENA, Ill. -- Authorities pursued a speeding driver from Dubuque into Illinois and Wisconsin on Monday night, apprehending the man outside of Galena after a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department vehicle struck his car.
Adam J. Reinert, 22, of Dubuque, is being held in Jo Daviess County on charges related to the pursuit, according to Sgt. Tim Kelly, of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A deputy attempted to stop Reinert’s vehicle for speeding at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dodge Street near Devon Drive, according to a sheriff’s department press release. Reinert refused to stop and a pursuit began.
The pursuit proceeded through the Cleveland Avenue and Rush Street areas and continued across the Julien Dubuque Bridge into Illinois before continuing to Badger Road and Wisconsin 35 in Grant County.
“He took some back roads outside East Dubuque and was technically in Wisconsin for a little while,” Kelly said.
The pursuit continued in the Hazel Green, Wis., area and onto Illinois 84, where Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted.
Following the deployment of spike strips, Reinert’s vehicle was struck by a Dubuque County law enforcement vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.
Authorities from Dubuque and Jo Daviess counties apprehended Reinert on Illinois 84 near U.S. 20, Kelly said.
“Right now, he’s jailed in Jo Daviess County on their version of eluding,” Kelly said. “We will have additional charges.”
Minor injuries were reported to passengers Cheyenne Oyler, 18, who was transported to a local hospital, and Dakota Hoftender, 18, who was treated and released at the scene, according to the release.
Galena police officials said they did not have information on the chase, which never entered the city. A message seeking information from Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department officials was not immediately returned.