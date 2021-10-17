Sorry, an error occurred.
Ben Riley has joined Woodward Printing Services as web printing press trainee I.
HTLF announced:
Cody Leach has been hired as information security coordinator.
Kendra Barton has been promoted to loan QC analyst I.
Jennifer Smith has been promoted to compensation administrator.
Cole Freese has been promoted to loan QC analyst II.
McGraw Hill announced promoting:
Michael Killian to enterprise account specialist.
Kim Schroeder-Freund to marketing manager.
Erin DeHeck to senior product developer.
Janet Roling to executive administrative assistant.
Victoria Ritenour to senior business development representative.
Chris Nevins to senior business development representative.
Kim Meyer to senior sales solutions representative.
Christina Neuwoehner to senior sales solutions representative.
Cassie Cannon to senior sales solutions representative.
Stephanie Burkart to senior sales solutions representative.
Chad Schockemoehl to senior district manager.
Jay Oberbroeckling to senior district manager.
Tom Goerdt to senior district manager.
Finnin Kia has earned the Kia Central Region Top Customer Sales Satisfaction Performance award for the third straight year. This places it as the No. 1 dealer out of 178 Kia dealers in the area.
