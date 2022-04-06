The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • John D. Bleile, 57, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday in Asbury on a charge of stalking.
  • Dominique C. Smith, 34, of 650 University Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on a charge of third-degree theft.

