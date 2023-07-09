Dubuque company breaks ground on 105-unit housing development
The construction of a major housing development in Dubuque officially kicked off on Friday.
In an empty field off of the Northwest Arterial, just east of John F. Kennedy Road, officials with Switch Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Farm, a 105-unit subdivision which aims to have the first 36 homes constructed in the next 18 months.
The project will be developed in three phases over several years, with a total investment ranging from $35 million to $40 million.
Matt Mulligan, president and CEO of Switch Homes, said he envisioned the project with his wife, Nikki, as a way to meet the city’s growing demand for housing and to create a subdivision that is attractive to prospective new residents of the community.
Developer plans $12 million apartment, retail project
A developer is planning an extensive renovation project at a downtown Dubuque building that would revitalize commercial space and add 36 apartments in the structure.
City of Dubuque officials propose awarding more than $2.7 million in grant incentives and tax increment financing for the project via a development agreement with 799 Main LLC, which plans to invest about $12 million to revitalize the first-floor commercial space and add 36 market- rate apartments on the upper levels of the four-story building at 799 Main St, also known as the Nesler Centre.
Dubuque City Council members set a public hearing for July 17 to discuss and potentially vote on the agreement.
The building at 799 Main St. is owned by Chris Miller, of Miller Cos., with 799 Main LLC as a separate entity to own the building for the purpose of historic tax credits. Miller Cos.’ construction arm, Miller Development Group, has completed several other historic redevelopment projects in recent years, including the Riverworks apartments at 40-44 Main St. and work at 210 Jones St., which houses Creative Adventure Lab. Miller purchased the 799 Main St. building just over a year ago based on its location, which he thought would make it an ideal structure for housing.
Marshall School principal succumbs to cancer
From the time Jesse Freiburger entered Dubuque Community Schools as a physical education teacher in 2005 to his work as principal at Marshall Elementary School this past school year, his passion for education immediately was evident to his colleagues.
“He was so excited to be able to be working with kids each and every day, and he was like that all the way through (his career),” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins. “He just made people feel very welcome, and he just had a way to talk with people … He was one of the best relationship builders that I know.”
Freiburger, 41, died Sunday after battling stomach cancer. He had worked in the Dubuque district for 18 years in a variety of roles, most recently as principal of Marshall.
Freiburger grew up in Bellevue, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 2000, his obituary states. He married his high school sweetheart, Heather, and the couple have three children.
Intersection set for overhaul
Upcoming improvements to a busy Dubuque intersection are expected to temporarily make life a bit inconvenient for local motorists.
Dubuque City Council members last week initiated the public bidding process for a proposed project to install traffic lights at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, along with making several other improvements.
The project, which likely will begin construction in mid-August and last until Nov. 30, is expected to cause disruptions to traffic for residents who regularly use the road, said City Engineer Gus Psihoyos.
“We’re going to have it going one direction some of the time with a pretty lengthy detour,” Psihoyos said. “It is going to be an inconvenience while they are constructing it.”
The lighted intersection is needed to accommodate future increases in traffic expected to come with the construction of a 7,500-square-foot retail building and an 18,000-square-foot medical office building at the intersection.
Developer Matt Mulligan, head of Switch Development LLC, said work on the $2.5 million retail building will begin soon and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2024.
Police: Shots-fired reports decline in city
The city of Dubuque this year recorded its lowest number of shots fired with criminal intent in the first six months of a year since 2018.
The Dubuque Police Department reported two incidents of shots fired with criminal intent from January to June. The total does not include suicides or accidental gun discharges.
“This shows the precedent that we take gun crime seriously,” said Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh. “Our technology and traffic camera system is a big help, and that’s coupled with having great officers that are talented and driven.”
The last time only two incidents of shots fired were reported within the first six months of a year was in 2018, which ended with a total of five shots-fired incidents. That number went up to 10 such incidents in the first six months of 2021 before then dropping to six incidents in the first half of 2022.
County allocates funding to nonprofits
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved spending about $588,000 for its annual Purchase of Services grant program to a bevy of area nonprofits while also denying or adding caveats to other organizations’ applications.
The supervisors previously allocated $600,000 for the Purchase of Services program while developing the county’s current fiscal year budget, which was roughly the amount the county expects to receive from the DRA, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos.
This year’s allocation was less than the program has provided in recent years but comes on the heels of major distributions from the county’s $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to area nonprofits and local governments. The allocation also was determined before the Iowa Legislature concluded its 2023 regular session, at a time lawmakers still were developing an eventual limit of local governments’ taxing and spending authorities.
On Wednesday, supervisors approved $122,600 for 14 organizations that applied for a competitive pool of funds, $340,678 for organizations of which the county is a member and $125,000 for the Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS Grant Program for volunteer fire and EMS departments.