Following former Vice President Joe Biden‘s long-awaited selection of a running mate, several federal-level Republican campaigns called on their Democratic opponents to weigh in on U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California.
Biden’s announcement followed months of anticipation and speculation around the Democratic nominee’s shortlist and when he would choose — a major milestone leading to the general election. For most of that time, Harris was considered a lead contender.
“It’s another example of him doing what was expected, what was conventional,” said Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College, of Biden. “If he went with somebody else, you might have seen more voicing, more
support from candidates.”
The Iowa Democratic Party immediately hailed the pick, calling Harris a “trailblazer.”
“Iowa Democrats are thrilled to have Kamala Harris on the ticket with Joe Biden this November because she shares Biden’s view of standing up for the backbone of this country: working families,” the party stated in a press release. “She has what it takes to help restore the soul of our nation and clean up the chaos and confusion caused by the Trump administration.”
And, with the tickets set, the Republican Party of Iowa came out swinging.
“Iowans have already rejected the radical policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, like free health care for illegal immigrants and raising taxes by $4 trillion to pay for their far-left agenda,” read a statement from Chairman
Jeff Kaufmann.
Some area Republican
candidates’ campaigns joined the fray as well.
When Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield did not issue a statement one way or the other by the day after Harris’ selection, the camp for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was quick to critique.
“Democrat Theresa Greenfield is a shady executive who can’t even tell Iowans if she supports or opposes Joe Biden’s decision to name liberal Kamala Harris as his running mate,” said Team Joni Press Secretary Melissa Deatsch in a release. “Greenfield’s silence shows she’s either not ready to lead Iowa or there’s heartburn in the heartland with Democrats regarding Kamala Harris.”
Across the river, Republican challenger Esther Joy King also called for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., to comment on Harris’ selection.
“With Vice President Joe Biden’s selection for his running mate, I’m wondering who is looking out for the Midwest and our values,” King said in a release. “U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is a career politician and a California liberal. Her concerns are not our concerns. Mr. Biden had many options to consider when choosing his running mate, including people from the Midwest and Illinois. We deserve better.”
Greenfield did weigh in when asked on “Iowa Press” on Friday.
“I’m really glad that he picked a woman,” she said. “I think Kamala Harris is an excellent choice. She has great experience. And it’s historic. She’s the right leader for this moment in time.”
By Saturday, Bustos still had not commented on Harris’ selection.
Instead, her social media and public statements were focused on the derecho storms that swept through the Midwest, COVID-19 response and defending the U.S. Postal Service.
The candidates for Iowa’s First Congressional District similarly were focused on events closer to home and silent on Biden’s VP pick. Neither U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, nor Republican challenger Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, Marion, mentioned it. Both were focused on responding to the storm damage needs of their current constituents.
“In the First District in particular, localizing the race is a very good strategy, focusing on the needs of the district,” Budzisz said. “For people running in tight races, the more they can avoid taking the bait on some of these things is probably better.”
Finkenauer settles in Cedar Rapids
Speaking of Finkenauer, she had an eventful week that started with her marriage to Daniel Wasta in a small, socially-distanced ceremony on Aug. 8.
The 30-year-old Finkenauer and the 28-year-old Wasta, who is serving as the Biden campaign’s political director for Iowa, were engaged in October. Days after the marriage ceremony, Finkenauer’s office confirmed that the Dubuque native now officially lives in Cedar Rapids, where Wasta has made his home.
In late February, Finkenauer posted a photo on Facebook that referenced a troop of Girl Scouts from a Cedar Rapids school in which she wrote, “Daniel & I couldn’t wait until they got to our door.”
That prompted questions about whether Finkenauer was living in Cedar Rapids at that time. After repeated requests for comment over two and a half weeks, her staff said in March that she was splitting her time between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque when she was not in Washington, D.C.
Republican Super PAC targets Iowa
The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aimed at reclaiming the U.S. House of Representatives for the Republicans, released its schedule for $45 million in fall promotional spending nationwide.
In includes $3.5 million across Iowa — a figure that outpaces the $3.4 million allocated for New York City. The group also intends to spend $2.5 million in Minnesota, but it does not have spending slated for Illinois or Wisconsin.
Calendar
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, Trackside Bar and Grill, 709 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, will host her annual Brews and Barbecue Fall Fundraiser. Special guests include Republican candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, Iowa House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley.