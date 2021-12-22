DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — They walked through Dickeyville, hands interlocked.
Sometimes, they were destined for church; other times, the post office. They strolled through neighborhoods and made a point to stop at the veterans memorial in the park.
Doris and Bill Wiederholt would say hello to whomever they passed on the street.
“They were the colors of the community,” said their son Bill Wiederholt Jr.
Doris died on Sept. 18 due to COVID-19. She was 82.
Bill, 89, also tested positive for the coronavirus. He died on Oct. 22 of heart disease.
But the cause could be more aptly described, said their daughter, Cindy Thumser.
A life without his Doris left Bill’s heart broken.
“They were just two little peas in a pod,” Cindy said. “They wanted to do everything together.”
Doris was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Louisburg, one of 13 children. Her father, William Lange, ran a milk route, and her mother, Clara, was a homemaker and later worked as a school cook.
Bill was born on Aug. 25, 1932, to Wilbur and Cecelia Wiederholt, who were Hazel Green dairy farmers.
Bill attended country school and was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served from 1952 to 1954, during which time he earned his high school diploma.
He worked for 40 years at Louisburg Garage in the unincorporated community. He eventually became its co-owner before retiring in the late 1990s.
Their children Cindy, Bill Jr. and Jim do not know how Doris and Bill Sr. met — presumably while he was working in town. When he drove down its sole street, he would have passed Doris’ house.
Doris and Bill married in 1956. They made marriage look easy.
Doris worked for Janlin Plastics, Red Top Supper Club and Swiss Colony foods until her retirement in the early 2000s.
They raised their family in a redwood ranch home in Dickeyville.
The family, self-described “river rats,” often went boating on their runabout on the Mississippi River. They ate cold potato salad and chicken when they camped.
The neighborhood was filled with children for the three siblings to play with. They roller-skated in their basement and rode a minibike around the perimeter of the local baseball diamond with their friends.
Amicable and agreeable, Doris let Bill do all the talking and joined him on the road on the back of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and on snowmobile trails. If he was happy, so was she. Bill only gave up riding his bike in his 80s.
He was a lifelong mechanic and tinkerer, a skill he passed on to his sons, who helped him at the garage. For presents, Bill gave cans of car wax and shammies to the boys.
Jim said his father instilled a healthy work ethic and routinely visited his children to see if he could help with projects around the house.
“He just wanted to be needed,” Jim said.
Bill could fix anything, including maintaining the 1955 Chrysler he owned when he married Doris. They drove it across the country, pulling a Starcraft travel trailer, destined to end up wherever there was a swimming pool.
Doris was happy to whip up a meal or snack and sit down for a good chat. Doris and Bill’s granddaughter Mallory Gregory recalled monthly shopping trips with Doris.
“Gram would always pick me up and promise to buy me ‘one thing’ I loved,” she said. “That ‘one thing’ regularly turned into two bags of brand-new clothes and jewelry because she would find things she thought I would like and say, ‘Oh, come on. Let’s get it just this time.’”
The family attended Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, where Doris taught religious education.
Bill served on the Dickeyville Fire Department for 55 years and the Cuba City School Board for 24. He also was the chaplain at the Dickeyville & Kieler VFW.
The spouses moved to a Dubuque independent-living home in 2018. Doris had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease the year prior. She forgot where she placed things and sometimes repeated herself.
Bill, too, was challenged by health issues. His vision deteriorated from macular degeneration.
Doris and Bill needed the extra help. But Bill remained Doris’ greatest caretaker. They continued to hold hands.
With Doris’ sight and Bill’s mental acuity, they comprised a team that was whole.
Together, they strode the grounds around the building and hallways, played bingo, prayed the rosary and sang along during Friday happy hours.
They flourished their first year, but their health suffered after the facility locked down when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in 2020. Confinement to the building, and often their room, prevented them from walking together.
Bill was hospitalized for about a week after he tested positive for COVID-19 in late August. He recovered. However, a few days later, Doris also was diagnosed.
The news came as a shock because both had been vaccinated for the coronavirus, although they had not received booster shots, as they were not yet approved for the public.
After Doris was hospitalized twice, she eventually was discharged on hospice care. She died.
Bill lived 34 days without her.
“To see my dad have to live without Mom … even though he tried to put up a good front, it was hard to see him so sad,” Cindy said.
At her funeral, Bill said goodbye to Doris as she lay in her casket. He told her he would be with her shortly.
“Watch for me,” Bill said. “I’ll be the guy in the Harley shirt.”