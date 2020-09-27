The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dane J. Freiburger, 26, of 844 University Ave., was arrested at 6:01 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Freiburger failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Thursday.
- Scott M. Puccio, 48, of 1002 Garfield Ave., reported $5,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle parked at his residence between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:20 a.m. Friday.
- James J. Krueger, 72, of 649 W. Locust St., reported $2,000 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at 1637 Iowa St. between 1:20 and 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Rickey L. Doles, 64, of 2952 Central Ave., reported the theft of a bicycle worth $500 from the Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 700 Main St., at about 11 a.m. Friday.