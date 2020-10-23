PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After wrapping up the afternoon at a Women for Trump event in Platteville on Thursday, Vicki Steinbach and Karan Johnson arrived early to snag a table, eager to hear from Derrick Van Orden.
The Republican challenger spoke to a crowd of about 30 people at 2nd and Main Coffeehouse and Pub. He is trying to unseat 12-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, which includes Crawford and Grant counties.
Van Orden spoke about his early years, growing up in poverty with a single mother. He described himself as the embodiment of the “American Dream.”
“I came from nothing, and next year, I’m going to be your congressman,” he said. “This is called the American Dream because it is open to every single American regardless of race, color, creed, gender or whatever label you want to put on another human being. This dream is open to you if you are willing to put in the work.”
Johnson had traveled to listen to Van Orden twice already and loves the message he is spreading.
“He has a lot of life experiences, which means more than politics,” she said. “He is not a career politician.”
Both Steinbach and Johnson said they have family members who served in the military, which draws them to Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL.
Van Orden told the crowd that more than 800 dairy farms have shuttered under Kind’s watch, and Kind announced his support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement too late.
“Ron has one of the worst legislative records for showing up for work, so that’s number one, and No. 2, we’re going to continue to push USMCA to make sure that that’s fully implemented,” Van Orden said.
Kind has accused Van Orden of sexual harassment over a 2015 book where he recounts an instance of exposing a male lieutenant’s genitals to two female junior officers while the lieutenant was being treated for poison oak at a military hospital.
But Thursday, Van Orden told the Telegraph Herald that Kind is only taking a small snippet of his entire book and misconstruing what was a medical training scenario. Van Orden said an accredited female former U.S. Army colonel and Georgetown University professor has backed his response.
Van Orden called out the Democratic incumbent for a 1995 incident in which a woman accused four NFL players of rape, saying the then-assistant district attorney didn’t prosecute in fear of souring his reputation.
“He didn’t want this incredibly messy case hanging over his head because he was running for Congress for the first time,” Van Orden said. “He put politics over this woman who is getting raped by multiple NFL football players. That is despicable.”
In response, Kind’s campaign issued a statement to the TH.
“As a prosecutor, I have an ethical obligation to not bring charges unless I can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law,” Kind said. “The evidence in this case didn’t meet that ethical standard.”