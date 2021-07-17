PLATTEVILLE, WIS. — Ice cream, classic cars and live music highlighted the first day of Platteville's Hometown Festival Week.
The 24th annual festival started Saturday and will feature various entertainment through July 25. The city blocked off Main Street for the 'Cruise In On Main' car show hosted by the Southwest Auto Club and O'Reilly Auto Parts.
“It’s great to interact with and see people,” said Josh Taber of Platteville.
Taber, along with his new fiancee, Shawna Linneman, brought out a 1955 red Chevy Cameo truck for the car show. It belongs to Taber’s grandmother.
“It’s nice to get the trucks out,” Linneman said.
Executive Director of Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce Wayne Wodarz said this was the first time they had a car show on Main Street for the hometown festival. There were more than 40 classic cars lined up along the road.
“I hope a lot of people come out so they’ll have (the car show) again,” Taber said.
As classic car owners wiped down their vehicles, others walked slowly along the road to get a good look at each car.
One of the classic cars parked on Main Street was a 1973 Dodge Challenger owned by Melvin Kreul, who lives just outside of Avoca, Wisconsin. Kreul is the original owner of the vehicle.
“I was at a car show last weekend and was parked next to the announcer (for the Cruise In On Main show),” Kreul said. “I have won five trophies at car shows which I think is pretty cool.”
Watching over her friend’s classic car — a 1934 Ford two-door sedan — was Donnie Scbertson, a Mineral Point resident.
“It’s a nice day,” Scbertson said. “It brought out a lot of cars which is good.”
From 3 to 8 p.m., attendees could admire the cars, listen to music, eat food from the local businesses and partake in a raffle.
While his in-laws live in Platteville, Tom Beard and his son Blake, 10, live in Mount Horeb and made the nearly hour-long drive just for the car show.
“(Platteville) is a neat town,” Beard said. “This is the first time I’ve been on this part of town. It’s very historic. I hope they keep doing it.”
After Beard and his son finished wiping off their 1976 Jeep C-J7, they walked around to check out the other cars of the Cruise In On Main show.
Around 5 p.m. a crowd began to gather along Platteville’s historic Second Street for the Southwest Music Festival.
Lasting until midnight, the live music featured 'Just Jake,' 'The Other Brothers' and 'Road Trip,’ and was for a 21-years-and-older group.
Wodarz said they were very excited about all the entertainment and spirit for the hometown festival week.
“I think it gives us a feeling of pride,” he said. “Oftentimes we get so busy in our day-to-day activities and routines that we don’t stop and enjoy what we have here. The festival gives us time to reflect … we have a lot of things and people to be thankful for.”