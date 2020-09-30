PEOSTA, Iowa – Northeast Iowa Community College will receive a federal grant to help low-income students.
The $424,423 Strengthening Institutions Program grant provided by the U.S. Department of Education will fund the first year of an anticipated five-year program, to assist low-income and first-generation students, according to a press release issued by the office of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
The release states that the grant will help “improve and strengthen recipients’ academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability.”