The Dubuque Hempstead High School physics team took first place at the State of Iowa Physics Competition at the University of Northern Iowa this week. Coach Brianna Finnegan is the one holding the trophy on the right.
A group of Dubuque Community School District students took top honors at a statewide physics competition this week, in their first year attending the event.
Fifteen students on the Hempstead High School physics team earned first place in the team portion of the State of Iowa Physics Competition, held Tuesday at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Several students on the team also earned individual medals.
Hempstead science teacher Brianna Finnegan said the team was drawn from her honors physics class and represented the first year Hempstead sent a team to the state competition.
“We competed against 24 schools and a total of 230 students … so I’m pretty impressed with our kids coming out on top,” she said.
The competition included five events that required students to use physics principles and basic supplies to complete tasks. These included building a bridge from toothpicks, assembling an arm from soda straws, creating a small car powered by a mousetrap, constructing a catapult and measuring large distances with limited equipment.
Jett Didelot, a sophomore at Hempstead, competed in the measurement and toothpick bridge building competitions. He and his partner, John D’Souza, earned third place for their bridge and second place for measurement.
Jett described how the final round of the measurement competition required students to measure the height of a building. The two students found the length of the 14 windows ascending up the building and used that figure, along with measurements of the building’s siding, to perform calculations.
“You really have to get creative with ways to use features on the building to estimate how tall it really is,” he said. “It was a fun process.”
Finnegan said Hempstead’s team also took first place at a district competition against Dubuque Senior High School, which Hempstead hosted the week before the state event. In the future, she hopes to expand that local competition to include other schools like Wahlert Catholic and Western Dubuque high schools.
“I definitely want the Dubuque community to become more involved (with competitive physics),” she said. “It’s really hands-on and (uses) a lot of engineering design and physics principles, from talking about friction with the cars to mass and force with the toothpick bridges or flexion with the soda straw arms.”
Didelot, who said he hopes to study mechanical or aerospace engineering after high school, viewed the competition as a way to apply his classroom knowledge.
“I just think that this competition was a really good real-world example of physics,” he said.
