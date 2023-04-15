Dubuque Hempstead High School physics team
Buy Now

The Dubuque Hempstead High School physics team took first place at the State of Iowa Physics Competition at the University of Northern Iowa this week. Coach Brianna Finnegan is the one holding the trophy on the right.

 Contributed

A group of Dubuque Community School District students took top honors at a statewide physics competition this week, in their first year attending the event.

Fifteen students on the Hempstead High School physics team earned first place in the team portion of the State of Iowa Physics Competition, held Tuesday at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Several students on the team also earned individual medals.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.