For ImOn Communications, the past few months have remained busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The internet and phone service provider continued to serve local business clients and started rolling out similar offerings to residential customers.
Despite the steady demand, workdays have been anything but typical for employees.
Vice President of Marketing Lisa Rhatigan said 98% of the company’s office staff is working from home. Even those who are sometimes required to be in the field — such as installation technicians and construction workers — use their residence as a home base, rather than reporting to company warehouses each day.
ImOn recently informed its workers that the remote-working arrangement will remain in place until Labor Day, at which time the company will reassess its options.
“We are very focused on protecting our employees and our customers so that no one contracts the virus because they were at work or because they were dealing with ImOn,” Rhatigan said. “That is our objective.”
The company is far from the only one — both locally and across the nation — that is embracing work-from-home options during the pandemic. Local economic leaders and national researchers alike believe that trend could have long-lasting impacts.
NEW OPTIONS
A recent report from University of Chicago found that 37% of U.S. jobs could be performed entirely at home, a figure that varies widely by industry.
About 22% of manufacturing jobs and 18% of health care jobs could be performed from home. However, the percentage tops 73% for finance and insurance jobs.
The same study concluded that more than 31% of jobs in Dubuque County could be done exclusively from home.
The unique circumstances created by the pandemic have already prompted local companies to push these boundaries.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said she believes 30% to 40% of Dubuque County employees worked from home at some point during the past three months.
In many ways, the pandemic pushed companies from the finance sector to the transportation industry to embrace remote working sooner than they otherwise would have, Dietzel said.
She noted that companies have scrambled to beef up their information-technology infrastructure or acquire necessary equipment, such as cameras or headsets, that make remote working possible, and they have moved to implement new strategies.
Moreover, it forced business leaders to teach their employees new skills related to working in a remote environment.
Those efforts have laid the groundwork for remote-working arrangements in years to come, Dietzel said.
SUDDEN TRANSITION
Premier Bank in Dubuque made a swift transition to remote working this spring, said bank President Andrew Mozena.
Within a few days, about 55% of the bank’s staff transitioned from working at the bank’s brick-and-mortar branches to working from home on a daily basis.
“We knew we had the technology and equipment to do it, but this was the first time we had ever deployed that work-from-home plan on a large scale,” Mozena said. “I was pleasantly surprised by how well it worked.”
Mozena said bank workers returned to offices in phases and the entire staff is now back in brick-and-mortar buildings.
But the sudden switch taught area businesses about the effectiveness and efficiencies that can be realized from working remotely.
“I think we are going to see a trend toward it,” Mozena said. “I think businesses in the area are realizing they don’t need all of the office space they have, and their employees can actually work very efficiently from home.”
Tucker Freight Lines, a Dubuque-based trucking firm, had about 40% of its staff working from home earlier this year in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.
Co-owner A.J. Tucker said the transition was relatively seamless.
“Ten years ago, I think it definitely would’ve been harder and we would have felt the impact more,” he said. “Five years ago, I think it would’ve been tough, too. I think that now we have the support team and the technologies that made it a non-issue.”
While staff has since returned to the office, Tucker said it is reassuring to know that working from home provides a reliable alternative, both in the short and long terms.
“We won’t (go remote) if we don’t have to,” he said. “But we now know that we are positioned to have our staff working from home if we need to.”
The sudden increase in remote work also brought big-picture concepts into focus.
Employers have begun to consider how they can monitor and hold employees accountable in an environment where they can’t physically be seen. Moreover, company leaders are realizing that employees might respond to remote-working in different ways.
“There is real value in talking with remote workers about what is going well and what is not,” GDDC’s Dietzel said. “If you can find out who is motivated by remote work, that could possibly be a great retention tool.”