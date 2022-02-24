DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following the announcement that the City of Dyersville was awarded an $11 million grant to complete the Field of Dreams utility project, several City Council members said the news actually raised some concerns from constituents.
However, the concern had nothing to do with the Field of Dreams project itself. Rather, residents were wary that the project would push the effort to construct a bridge from 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue to the wayside.
“They’re very concerned about the bridge,” Council Member Jim Gibbs said. “They want to make sure it stays a high priority for the city and that we get it constructed as soon as we can.”
This month, council members released their annual priorities list, produced from their goal-setting session, and while the Field of Dreams project took the top spot in terms of votes, the bridge project was a close second.
For capital improvement projects, the council selected its top five priorities: utility extension to the Field of Dreams; continue to pursue installation of three new bridges — 12th/13th Avenue, Seventh Street SW and Beltline Road railroad overpass; city square development and completion; pickleball courts; and completion of Heritage Trail upgrades and connection to the city trail system.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Gibbs was unable to attend the goal-setting session to cast a vote.
As for the most crucial aspect of moving the 12th/13th Avenue bridge project forward — money — City Administrator Mick Michel said staff still is focusing on obtaining outside funds for the bridge through a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
Officials previously applied for $5.7 million in U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant funds. While the city was not selected to be a recipient last time it applied, Michel said that is not unusual. The City of Clinton took five attempts at it before being awarded a grant. Clinton also was the only Iowa community to receive a grant last round.
Michel said the city will apply again, and he believes the city’s chances of being a recipient are only improving.
“I don’t make any promises that we are going to get the grant — it is a nationwide, competitive grant — but we think that we have a pretty good position,” Michel said. “But we are a smaller community so it could take a while.”
Michel said there is a possibility the federal government could double what it is doling out in RAISE grants next year, which would greatly increase Dyersville’s chances.