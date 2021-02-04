A fire destroyed three apartments in Dubuque Wednesday after being intentionally set by one of the tenants, according to Fire Chief Rick Steines.
No injuries were reported, and the culprit had been apprehended, Steines indicated.
“The police actually have him in custody,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “It sounds like the person admitted to setting the fire.”
A police spokesman said Wednesday afternoon that the person was “still being evaluated at a local hospital.”
Dubuque firefighters were dispatched at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a structure fire at Pine Terrace Apartments on Chaney Road.
The fire started in one apartment unit and spread to another, Steines said. Heavy smoke spread to a third apartment, destroying all three units.
Steines said officials believe it was an incendiary fire started by a tenant. The total damage was estimated at about $50,000.
Carol Copeland is the owner of Executive Management & Real Estate, which manages Pine Terrace Apartments. She was not on site when the fire started, but as soon as she heard about it, she sent maintenance personnel to the complex and contacted the two tenants who are now displaced.
“We made sure and reached them as soon as we heard and made sure we could help them as best as they could,” she said.
Josh Murray, regional communications director with the American Red Cross, said the organization had been in contact with the tenants and provided them with assistance.
“We provided them funding for lodging and some other basic needs that they might have,” he said.
Copeland said two new units are available at the same complex for the tenants to move into.
The management company will have inspections done soon to make sure there are no other problems caused by the fire, Copeland said.
“We can always rebuild the building, but we cannot replace people who have been injured,” she said. “It’s always unfortunate when we have (fires), but after 43 years, I have had more than one fire.”