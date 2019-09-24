Local law enforcement hoping to nab drug traffickers came up empty-handed last week.
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments conducted joint traffic stops on U.S. 61/151 outside of Dubuque on Sept. 17.
The focus of the traffic stops was to interrupt the flow of drugs being trafficked into and through the city, according to a press release issued Monday by Dubuque police.
The joint enforcement project led to 40 traffic citations, 32 of which were for speeding. Other citations were issued for failure to have automobile insurance, illegal window tint and lack of vehicle registration.
One stop led to the search of a vehicle with a K-9 unit, but no illicit substances were found and no arrests made.
No drugs were seized during the traffic enforcement project, according to police.
“It’s always a crapshoot,” said Dubuque police Lt. Marty Steil. “But we try to go out and be proactive.”