MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- An Maquoketa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December.
Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton, Iowa Department of Natural Resources records show.
A DNR officer saw dark smoke emanating from a stand of trees and talked to the property owner, Thomas Stevenson, who said up to 10 tires had been burned.
It’s illegal to burn tires in Iowa. Their fires emit toxic chemicals and can leach oil into the ground.
“Open burning of tires damages air quality and can cause significant acute and chronic health effects,” the DNR said in a recent administrative order that levied the fine.
Maquoketa company Brandenburg Drainage was knocking down trees and burning them as part of a creek stabilization project to help with water drainage in the area, said Anthony Kerker, a DNR environmental specialist. Many of the tires had been transported to the site from a nearby dairy farm.
On Dec. 6, someone reported that more tires were burning on the property. A Brandenburg employee who was operating an excavator to pile the debris and tires told the DNR “he thought it was legal to burn tires if they originated on the property,” a DNR report said. Kerker said up to 30 tires might have been burned.
The DNR fined Brandenburg and his company for the illegal burning. Brandenburg could not be reached to comment for this article.
