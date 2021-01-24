With more than $1.3 million in COVID-19-related expenditures and $4.8 million in projected revenue losses, City of Dubuque officials are looking for relief.
Officials have made extra expenditures throughout the pandemic on personal protective equipment, building disinfection and remote work telecommunications. Meanwhile, revenue losses from parking fees, hotel and motel tax and gaming taxes are expected to continue this year, according to data provided to the Telegraph Herald.
Jenny Larson, the city’s director of finance and budget, said the full cost of the pandemic to the city is still unknown, as revenue projections continue to shift and COVID-19 expenditures continue to rise.
“We’re unsure of how long these costs are going to continue,” she said. “Certain costs will likely go up over time, but there are others that will go down.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, city officials have spent $470,919 on transit operations and personal protective equipment related to COVID-19, $350,031 on noncongregate sheltering to isolate potential COVID-19 cases and $75,305 for remote work telecommunications. Officials also have spent $52,101 on building disinfection.
In fiscal year 2020, the city saw close to $2.1 million in revenue losses due to COVID-19, including $675,982 in parking fees and fines and $185,096 in hotel and motel tax. City officials project that those declines will be even steeper in fiscal year 2021, with the current projections estimating about $2.7 million in losses.
The city has received both state and federal relief to help offset the pandemic’s impacts, including $3.6 million in federal assistance as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; $1.4 million from the State of Iowa; and $647,301 in federal Community Development Block Grant coronavirus funds.
However, officials still project overall losses as a result of the pandemic, based on the current amount of relief allocated to the city.
“I don’t see relief covering everything,” Larson said. “At this point, it wouldn’t end up covering the continuing expenditures and revenue losses.”
City leaders already implemented various cost-saving practices, including a hiring freeze on vacant positions and frozen travel budgets.
Larson said additional cost-saving measures still might be needed. Each city department has been directed to develop budget reduction plans, from 10% to 30%. None of those plans have been implemented, but Larson said they could be if needed.
“It’s one of the options that the city manager could determine that needs to be used,” she said.
City officials have said they are prepared to take more action to offset monetary losses inflicted by the pandemic, but they hope that instead, they see additional relief from the state or federal government.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the city will need to figure out a way to make up for revenue losses, adding that the council has reached out to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“We have reached out and contacted our governor requesting funds, but we haven’t heard anything back,” he said. “This is a big discussion that I have been thinking about for a while. We’ll have to figure something out if there isn’t relief.”
Mayor Roy Buol said he is confident financial relief will come from the federal government, adding that he feels more sure of that outcome now that President Joe Biden has taken office.
“I think it will be a focus on how to help local governments and make them whole in the next stimulus,” Buol said. “We are doing what we can to keep costs down and not doing certain projects, but we will need some help to make sure we come out of this pandemic in a positive way.”
Still, total COVID-19-related expenditures and revenue losses will remain unknown until the end of fiscal year 2021, so the full impact of the pandemic remains to be seen. If there is stimulus relief from the state or federal government, Buol said he hopes it will be enough.