SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. Kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville (Wis.), 4 p.m., Main Street. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, children’s activities and carriage rides around town.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Asbury Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
12th annual Take the Cake Auction, 6:30 p.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Supports the Galena Art and Recreation Center.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Jazz It Up with Jingle Barry, 5 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Barry Gentry will sing holiday favorites.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“A Nice Family Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s.
Jackyl, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Mississippi Duo, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Michael Carbonaro, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Jordan Danielsen, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Dark Side of the Yule, 7:30 p.m., Historic Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
“A Nice Family Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Tyler Farr, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Wreking Crue, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. With special guests: Old School.
Kevin Williams stand-up comedy, 8 p.m., The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Tanner Scheckel, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Toy-themed story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For ages 3-6.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. For new and experienced writers. Attendees are welcome to share writing with the group, but don’t have to. Pencils, notepads and snacks provided. For second–fifth grades.
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Molly’s Mountaintop Coffee, 16991 Asbury Road. A monthly roaming book club discussing “Every Day.”
Friday
Toy-themed story time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. For ages 3-6.
Visual Arts
Today
Free movie, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019), directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Rated R, with a runtime of 2 hours 42 minutes.
Movie night, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. A showing of “Bells of St. Mary’s.” Doors open at 6, movie begins at 6:30. Popcorn, soda, beer and wine will be available for purchase. There is a suggested donation, $2.
Friday
Family movie, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A screening of “The Lion King” (2019). Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 58 minutes.
LEARNING
Today
Makerspace Grand Opening, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A drop-in style program to learn about Makerspaces, upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Soup in a Jar, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn about dehydrating fruits and vegetables, then create a dehydrated soup mix. Details: 563-207-8932.
Friday
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Registration required. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. For first-fifth grades, with a parent.
Build a Wreath Workshop, 6 p.m., Victory Ford, 30584 Olde Hawkeye Road, Dyersville, Iowa. Choose from three wreaths and various styles. Cost: $45-55.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group Candle Light Service, 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 170 Montgomery Ave., East Dubuque, Ill. Candle-light service. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in from 7:45 to 8:45 meeting at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. $1 burgers available every Thursday night, with the purchase of a beverage. Toppings are 50 cents each.
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment Yoga Fury. Crude hand signals and cursing welcome. Cost: $15.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.