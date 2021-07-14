DARLINGTON, Wis. – Authorities are sponsoring a free taxi service at this week’s Lafayette County Fair to reduce the incidence of drunk driving.
Rides home will be available from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17. Two taxis will be available and will be located near the grandstand entrance and beer hall.
Call 608-726-0242 or 608-726-0247 for rides.
The service is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Darlington Police Department.