News in your town

1 injured when 2 trucks slide off U.S. 20 near Galena

Republican from Cascade announces intention to run against McKean

Business owner, Dubuque County engineer agree on improving road's safety, differ on approach

Prairie du Chien woman appointed to Governor's Task Force on Caregiving

Prairie du Chien officials considering opening streets to ATVs, UTVs

Area native selected new commander for Iowa National Guard

Tractor ride to benefit New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire Department on Aug. 25

Village of Cassville issues boil advisory after E. coli found

Well-known singer Tony Orlando to return to Dubuque

Ceremony to honor man 'influential in growing' UW-P's Pioneer Farm

Platteville Regional Chamber director to retire in February

New 'green' program aims to highlight environmentally friendly restaurants in Galena

Petition filed over plans for $2.6 million city shop in Manchester

Jo Daviess County Fair hosting event to gather feedback from residents

Candidates sought for Delaware County Fair Board

Addiction rehab, recovery clinic with office in Dubuque closing

Western Dubuque reaches agreements with NICC

Belmont applies for state grant for business relocation

Platteville Public Schools teacher attends leadership retreat

Construction on new Lancaster pool to begin Wednesday

Dubuque photographer sentenced to 22 years for sexual exploitation, drug charges

Dubuque County teen uninjured when vehicle crashes into cow

Epworth funeral home closed after impaled by poles in storm

Dubuque County fish kill totals 30,000, while impact on waterway expected to last for years

At Field of Dreams, Bernie Sanders pledges to transform America, takes the mound in softball game

A note to our readers

Sports Movies Promo - Round 2 Voting

Village of Cassville issues boil advisory after E. coli found

Latest mural completed in downtown Maquoketa; event planned

What's happening

Police: 2 Dubuque officers injured while arresting woman

Tri-states' favorite sports movie: Memorable quotes from 16 remaining films as 2nd round voting kicks off

Larson to step down from Dubuque City Council

At Field of Dreams, Bernie Sanders pledges to transform America, takes the mound in softball game

Larson to step down from Dubuque City Council

Dubuque photographer sentenced to 22 years for sexual exploitation, drug charges

Dubuque County teen uninjured when vehicle crashes into cow

Water interruptions possible after water main breaks in Darlington

Latest mural completed in downtown Maquoketa; event planned

Police: 2 Dubuque officers injured while arresting woman