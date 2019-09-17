Manchester City Council members recently set an Oct. 14 public hearing to discuss helping Good Neighbor Society secure up to $6 million in financing.
The funding would go to construct a 16,060-square-foot rehab-to-home unit addition to its existing facility and to consolidate some of its debt.
To facilitate the financing, council members are considering acting as a conduit so Good Neighbor Society can get access to the city’s tax-exempt borrowing capacity.
City Manager Tim Vick said the city is allowed to borrow up to $10 million in tax-exempt bonds every calendar year, and the council would be giving Good Neighbor Society access to borrow some of that money.